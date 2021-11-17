Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 44,524 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,524 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $73,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

NYSE:AMP opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.77 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

