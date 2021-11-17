Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $79.18 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of A. O. Smith worth $79,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 80,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,092,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,383 shares of company stock worth $1,209,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.