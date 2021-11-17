Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $76.95 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $76,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $266.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day moving average of $252.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,613 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

