Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of Brunswick worth $75,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

BC opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.