Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 35,407 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $71,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.