Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $9.19.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
