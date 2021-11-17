Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

