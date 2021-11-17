Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN):

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$25.50.

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.75.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT was given a new C$23.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

KMP.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,717. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.95.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.