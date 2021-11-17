Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $359.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.41 and a 200 day moving average of $327.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

