Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $397.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.