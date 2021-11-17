Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,668.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,454.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,416.61. The company has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $905.15 and a 1-year high of $1,714.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.