Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.