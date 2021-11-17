Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000.

ESGV stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.78. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $88.13.

