Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 7,854 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $279.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

