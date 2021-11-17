Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of BZH opened at $22.18 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 286,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

