Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

WEBR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Weber has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

