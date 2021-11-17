WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $428.42 million and $66.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.55 or 0.99425238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.34 or 0.06965639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

