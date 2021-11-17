Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.