Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. 848,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock worth $1,115,919,022. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

