Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,075 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.