Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.79% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of RCLF stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.