Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Angi by 42.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 233,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 228.3% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 335,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 233,003 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Angi Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

