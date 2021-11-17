Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,800 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $144,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $258,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 180.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGL. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

