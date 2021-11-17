Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.