Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAV stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Aravive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

