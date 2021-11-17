Walleye Capital LLC Invests $130,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 415.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 89.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 72.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a PE ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

