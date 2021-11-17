Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.