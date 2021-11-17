VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.97. VSE posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSEC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $61.22 on Friday. VSE has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.53.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.