Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.51

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5142 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 39.2% over the last three years. Vodafone Group has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 7,236,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vodafone Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

