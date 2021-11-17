Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 325,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

