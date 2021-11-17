VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. VMware has a 1 year low of $123.76 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

