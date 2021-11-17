VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.75

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.75 and last traded at $123.75, with a volume of 56880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

