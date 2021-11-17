Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $15.20 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

