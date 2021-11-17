Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.01. The company had a trading volume of 276,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $397.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

