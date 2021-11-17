Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 185,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 172,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.98 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

