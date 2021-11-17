Virtu Financial LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,854,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.