Virtu Financial LLC Sells 10,596 Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Seanergy Maritime worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

