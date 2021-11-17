Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,747 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.68. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,079 shares of company stock valued at $85,054,001 in the last three months.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

