Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in nCino by 147.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after buying an additional 285,433 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

