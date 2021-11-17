Viridian Ria LLC Invests $28,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Biogen makes up about 0.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.95.

BIIB opened at $252.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.40 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average of $312.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.