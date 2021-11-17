VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $527.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 527 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 526.93 ($6.88), with a volume of 54272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523 ($6.83).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.79. The firm has a market cap of £888.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Peter Hames bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,840 ($54,664.23).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

