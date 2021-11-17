ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.75. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 83,171 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $906.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $67,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.