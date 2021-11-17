Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Victoria alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.