Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VOG opened at GBX 3.71 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.