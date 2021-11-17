Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $38,742.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00380822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.