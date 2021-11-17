Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $$7.60 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.