Veriti Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

