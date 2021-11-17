Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 171,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 19,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,010. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

