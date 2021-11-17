Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OEZVY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Verbund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

