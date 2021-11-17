Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

VEOEY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 17,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

