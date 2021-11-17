Venus Price Reaches $22.65 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $260.15 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.65 or 0.00038211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.66 or 0.98046642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.00553418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,484,806 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

